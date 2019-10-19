Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
ST BERNADETTE
MAIN ST. RTE 20
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
ST. MARY'S CEMETERY
BEACH ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Normand G. Martel Obituary
Normand G. Martel, 85, of Marlborough, MA., died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Marlborough Hospital. He was born in Marlborough the son of the late Samuel and Mathilda (Asselin) Martel. He was the husband of the late Frances (Gorman) LaCroix Martel, who died in 2016. He had also been the husband of the late Therese (Roy) Martel who died in 1985. A graduate of Marlborough High School, Class of 1952, Norm opened Taylor Rental in Sudbury, MA in 1971. He retired in 1995 leaving the company in the care of his children. He served in the US National Guard Tank Co., Hudson, MA for 12 years and had been an active member at the former St. Marys Parish before joining St. Bernadette Parish. He was a member of the Rental Association of Massachusetts and the American Rental Association. He enjoyed spending winters in Florida but most especially being in the company of his family. He is survived by his sons, Raymond Martel of Fall River, MA, Richard and Lynne Martel of Uxbridge, MA, Paul and Linda Martel of N. Andover, MA and John Martel of Woonsocket, RI, his daughters, Marie Richman and her husband Peter of Northridge, CA and Lisa Martel of Marlborough. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Theresa Mills and her husband George of Northborough and Karen Davis of Marlborough and his grandchildren, Leah Martel, Brian Martel and his wife Angie, Grant Richman and Therese Richman and Nicole Martel and her fianc Casey Hanni and Jason Martel. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 21, from 5-7 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Bernadette Church, Rte. 20, Main St., Northborough, MA. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery Beach St., Marlborough, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pan Mass Challenge, www.pmc.org/ waystogive.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019
