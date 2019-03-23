|
Otilia L. (Chaves) Resendes, 82, of Hudson, Ma, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at The Reservoir Center in Marlborough, surrounded by her family, after a period of declining health. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Jose F. Resendes, who predeceased her on May 3, 1990. Otilia was born on May 24, 1936, in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal, a daughter of the late Antonio and Maria Chaves. She was raised in Santa Maria, graduated from school and later married her beloved husband Jose. Together they immigrated to Hudson, Ma in 1968, where they raised their children and resided for over fifty years. Otilia worked for many years as an assembler at Hudson Lock Company, before eventually retiring. Otilia was fiercely devout to her Catholic faith and was a longtime member of Saint Michael Parish in Hudson. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Most of all she was completely devoted to her family and loved caring for her 4 grandchildren. Otilia is survived by her two children, John D. Resendes and his wife Kelli of Hudson and Susan Marie Braza and her husband Paul of Milford; her siblings, Violante Medeiros, Maria Reis Tavares; four grandchildren, Sinead C. Resendes of Hudson, Melissa M. Braza, Brianna N. Braza and Justin P. Braza all of Milford and many nieces and nephews. In addition, her beloved husband Jose F. Resendes and her parents, she was also predeceased by her brothers Daniel Chaves and Jose Armando Chaves. Calling hours will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, Ma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m., on Monday. March 25, 2019 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, MA; followed by interment at Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox, Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; .
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019