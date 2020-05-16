|
Paul Crowley, 73, of Haverhill, died Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family after a long illness. A lifelong resident of the City, he was born in Haverhill February 16, 1947, son of the late John and Mary (Hall) Crowley. Educated in the Haverhill school system, Mr. Crowley graduated from the former Haverhill Trade School and earned his Bachelor degree from Fitchburg State College. During the Vietnam War he served in the United States Navy aboard the USS New Jersey. Mr. Crowley attained the rank of DC3 and earned a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon and a Combat Action Ribbon. For over 33 years he was employed as a carpentry teacher at Whittier Vo-Tech, from where he retired in 2006. He enjoyed attending his daughters and grandchildrens events, and was an avid golfer and skier. One of Pauls favorite things was spending time with his wife and family up at the camp on Belleau Lake, East Wakefield, NH, where he loved going on boat rides around the lake and spending time on the deck. Mr. Crowley was the husband of the late Nancy (Chastney) Crowley who died in 2016 and brother of the late Connie Pappalardo. His survivors include three daughters, Stacy Lane and her husband Michael of Haverhill, Amy Crowley of Hudson, MA, Katie Jalbert and her husband Danny of Haverhill, two sisters, Joan Driscoll of Haverhill, Michele Davis and her husband Gerald of Epsom, NH, eight grandchildren, Natalie, Madeline, Patrick, Ella, Adriana, Ethan, Leah and Ally as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Graveside Service on Monday morning, May 18, at 11:30 in St. Patrick Cemetery, Haverhill. Due to COVID -19, please social distance by households. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill & Bradford. To obtain directions, share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmer funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from May 16 to May 23, 2020