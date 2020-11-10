1/1
Pearl E. Unis
1917 - 2020
Pearl E. Unis, 102, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 2, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Pearl was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, John Unis. She is survived by her 2 daughters: Janet Moriarty and her husband Nicholas of Olney, MD and Jacquelyn Lavoie and her husband George of Shrewsbury, MA; 4 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, along with several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her 6 brothers, 2 sisters and a grandson, James Moriarty all predeceased her. Pearl was born in Marlborough, MA the daughter of the late Adolph and Eva (Bertrand) Lizotte. Pearl married John and they moved to Hudson, MA where they raised their family and where she went to work as a medical secretary for many years, working for many doctors in the area. She and John loved the beach and bought a cottage in Hampton Beach, NH where she would spend every weekend in the summers with her family and friends. Pearl loved going to the casinos and loved to play Bingo. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her. All are invited to her visiting hours on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9am-10:30am in the Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA 01749. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am in St. Michael Parish, 21 Manning Street, Hudson, MA 01749 followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery, Hudson, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pearls memory may be made to: St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint Michael's Parish
NOV
12
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Saint MIchael Cemetery
