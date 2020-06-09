Philip J. Mannes age 65 passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his father Robert, mother Mary Mannes and two brothers James and Martin Mannes, also his niece January Mannes. He was survived by his wife of 32 yrs. Cindy Mannes, son Wade and daughter-inlaw Kasey Mannes,and their two children Reid and Aria. His daughter Whitney McIntire son in law Christopher McIntire and their son Ian. His brother Robert and sister Kelly Mannes and sister Robin O'Connell. And many nieces and nephews A memorial service will be held: June 13,2020 @ 10:00 a.m. at Apopka Assembly of God In lieu of flowers donations can be mad in Philip's name to Apopka Assembly of God



