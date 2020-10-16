Ralph John Lanigan, Passed away 2/3/20, of Rotonda West, FL. and formerly of Hudson, MA., after a long and hard-fought battle to recover from spinal injuries he suffered while jumping the waves in Maui on 8/9/18. Ralph was born 12/24/51 to John and Eugenia (Nina) Lanigan of Hudson, MA. He was educated at St. Michaels elementary school and graduated from Hudson High School with the Class of 69. He received his B.S. in Psychology from Worcester State College, with a minor in music. Ralph enjoyed playing youth baseball in Hudson, along with summers at Salt Air Village (Dennisport) on Cape Cod. He began playing saxophone and took lessons with Professor Yesue. In middle school and at the Cape, his love of music and guitar grew. Ralph and his band, Passion, played Beach Boys and Beatles songs, and many others. He continued this tradition in adulthood, spending many summer vacations in West Harwich with his extended family, sitting on the beach drenched in oil, entertaining with his music and playing Name that Tune". Ralph spent many years touring New England as a talented guitar player and singer, with friends David Pontbriand, Glenn Evans and Tom Yates in their band, "Sunny Down Snuff", and later with Roger Garcia, Dave Garcia, Mike Quinn and Steve Repici in "Talking Book. At Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School he began as a permanent sub, then became full time teaching Social Studies, Psychology and Government. He also ran a guitar workshop after school. Ralph was loved by many students and teachers, including his close Hudson friend, George Anastas and his musician friend, John Russo. Ralph never stopped teaching. After he retired, he enjoyed sharing his talents by giving private guitar lessons. He loved to stump his sisters-in-law with trivia questions, and while in the hospital after his accident, he endeared himself to his therapists, nurses and doctors with his wit and quizzes on sports, history, vocabulary and music. Ralph was a master at trivia and crossword puzzles. He was an excellent tennis player and loved going to the New York U.S. Open Tennis Tournament with his sister every year. He didnt know how to fix cars or do home repairs, but he learned to cook and mastered his favorite recipes. He was an excellent father to his sons, a wonderful papa to his grandsons and a loving brother to his sister, Carol. His favorite movie was "Casablanca", although he also loved "The Godfather" and its sequels. His love of music ranged from Classical to Mario Lanza, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Antonio Carlos Jobim, The Beach Boys and Chet Atkins (he enjoyed picking up Chet Atkins songs on his guitar). A favorite song was "Rhapsody in Blue" by Gershwin. Ralph was an avid Boston sports fan, with the Red Sox being his favorite team. He enjoyed being at Fenway Park and always wanted Fenway to keep its old style. He attended many games with his good friend, Lenny Contaxes, better known as Pizza Man. They enjoyed talking baseball and not just the Red Sox, but all teams. Ralph and Lynns love of Hawaii began in 1978 and continued for many years while also sharing their vacations with friends and family. Their Maui friends will miss Ralph, his smiling fun spirit and of course, the Mai Tais. Anyone who met Ralph liked him immediately and enjoyed his sense of humor. Ralph loved life and appreciated his blessings. He had remarked to Lynn more than once they had led a "charmed life". He was honored by the overwhelming love and support given to him and his family after his accident. He leaves his soul mate, best friend and wife of 45 years, Evelyn (Lynn) Lanigan, their sons, Kyle Lanigan of Hudson, MA. and Tyler Lanigan of Hamden, CT. , Kyles wife Carolyn and grandsons Cameron, Colin and Cole, his sister, Carol Lanigan LaMarr and her husband Donnie, of Mattapoisett, MA. , and a large extended family, including his many cousins from Hudson, and Lynns sisters, Noranne, Carol and Patty, for whom he was the beloved brother they never had. We plan to have A Celebration of Life when it is Covid-19 safe to do so in Hudson, MA.



