Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
ST BERNADETTE
266 MAIN ST. RTE 20
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Raymond R. Rougeau Obituary
Raymond R. Rougeau, 85, of Northborough, formerly of Marlborough, died peacefully at his home on February 28, 2020. Born in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Raymond H. and Thelma B. (Brigham) Rougeau and the husband of the late Rhea M. (Auger) Rougeau who died in 1996. Ray was a graduate of the Marlborough High School class of 1953. He was employed by the Sikorsky Aircraft Co. of CT. and W. P. Beach of FL. as a Security Officer, retiring in 1999 after 32 years. He was a member of St. Bernadette's Parish, Northborough, The Catholic Order of Foresters Court 1817 of Marlborough, the Elks Lodge # 959 of Hudson as well as Company K of the Army National Guard from 1952-1960. He was also an active member of the former St. Mary's Parish, Marlborough. Ray is survived by his life partner and companion for the last 20 years, Jeanne (Beaudry) Brul of Northborough, his brother Edward Rougeau of Southborough, his sister Jeanne Plourde of Marlborough and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Lorraine Sullivan. Ray's generosity, kindness, humility and selflessness will be missed dearly by his family, friends and those who had others adopted him as a father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed, but always remembered. Visiting hours will be held on March 4th from 5-7p.m. at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St. Marlborough, Ma. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on March 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette's Church, 266 Main Street, Northborough, Ma. 01532. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Beach St., Marlborough, Ma.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020
