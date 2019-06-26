|
Reginald O. Mabie, 93, of Marlborough, MA, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Beaumont Skilled Rehab and Nursing Facility, Worcester, MA. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late William Mabie, Sr., and Dorothy (Hadley) Mabie. He had been married to his wife Mary (Colucci) Mabie for the last 58 years. Mr. Mabie had been employed as a postal worker in Southborough, MA for many years prior to retiring in 1995. He had previously worked delivering milk for Waveney Farms. Serving in the US Army during WW II heightened his interest in this War and through the years accumulated a wealth of knowledge on the subject. He also had a keen interest in the Civil War as his grandfather had served and known U.S. Grant, and been the recipient of the Medal of Honor. He was an honest and caring gentleman and a wonderful husband and stepfather. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Charles Gottwald and his wife, Edna of Hudson, MA, his daughter, Marianne Brooks and her husband Daniel of Broken Arrow, OK and his grandchildren, Matthew Gottwald, Jessica Brooks and Kevin Gottwald as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Newell Mabie, William Mabie, Jr. and Dorothy Pat Mabie Bonina. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at Rural Cemetery, Southborough, MA. Donations may be made to Beaumont Skilled Rehab and Nursing Facility, Activity Fund, 378 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from June 26 to July 3, 2019