Richard Durand was born on November 5th, 1957 in Concord, Massachusetts. He was born in Ralph Waldo Emerson's house that was formerly used as the nurses bunk house before being converted into the maternity ward. The house still stands on the property today. He was the second son of Virginia Margaret (Subick) Durand and her husband Robert. He died at Lowell General hospital on June 11th, 2020 at the age of 62 after a lengthy battle with cancer and other complications. Richard spent his early childhood in Acton, Massachusetts before his family moved to nearby Hudson where he was a part of the local Boy Scout troop and spent many afternoons with the local bikers. He made his Eagle at the age of 15 and after graduating from Hudson High School in 1975 he joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Omaha, Nebraska working as a cook and for a short while volunteered as a Boy Scout Leader. Richard met his wife, Linda, in 1987 and married her on April 11th, 1992 at the Ayer Federated Church down the street from their home. They recently celebrated 28 years of happy marriage together. Richard was the Boy Scout leader of Troop 7 Shirley in the early 90's and Provisional Scoutmaster for Camp Wanocksett in 1992 before him and his wife welcomed their daughter, Margaret, into the world on April 23rd, 1995. He volunteered with Maggie's Girl Scout Troop in Winchendon, MA and later on in Shirley, MA. In 2009, he became Boy Scout Leader of Troop 2 Ayer and Assistant Crew Advisor in Shirley. In 2013, he served as Scoutmaster to Troop D220 for Nashua Valley Council in the National Jamboree alongside his daughter Maggie as the third assistant Scout Master. He also volunteered as assistant soccer and swim coach and never missed a ballet lesson or ski club. He was also an elected official for the Town of Ayer on the Parks and Rec Department. He loved his town and he loved helping people wherever he could. He was a devoted public servant, husband, and father. He leaves behind many friends and family who will miss him every day. He touched the lives of countless people through his work with the Boy Scouts and other extra circulars. He was a friend to all. Richard leaves behind his wife, Linda, and daughter, Maggie, of Ayer, MA, and his brother Bob and niece Ivy of Glenwood Springs, Co. He was predeceased by his mother in 2012. He also leaves behind his cousins in Maine and Maryland and his three uncles in Maryland, Massachusetts, and California. He also leaves behind many scouts, friends, and fellow volunteers. Services for Richard will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be directed to the Friends of Scouting for the Heart of New England Council and to local conservation. Richard's memory is best spent giving back to the community where he spent so much of his time and devotion. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.