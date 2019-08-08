|
Richard F. Ricky Sullivan, Jr. 54, died Tuesday August 6, 2019 from injuries received in an automobile accident. He was born, raised and educated in Marlborough the son of Jane A. (Gour) Sullivan and the late Richard F. Sullivan, Sr. Ricky was a graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1983 and was a standout football and hockey player. He worked for the Framingham Public School Department for the past year and had previously owned and operated Sullys First Edition Pub in Marlborough for 37 years. He was a member of the Bolton Street Association and played in the annual Chowder Cup Tournament. After his dad passed away in 1993 he established the Richard F. and Michael P. Sullivan Memorial Golf Tournament in 1994 and his family held the tourney annually. The tournament was held the day he passed away. He will be remembered for his great smile, his huge heart, always helping family and friends. He was a great cook and always donated to and sponsored youth programs. More than anything, Rickys sons were his life. In addition to his mother Jane he leaves two sons Michael F. Sullivan and Andrew R. Sullivan both of Marlborough; two brothers Guy R. Sullivan of Cape Canaveral, FL and John A. Sullivan of Marlborough; three sisters, Marjorie A. Risotti and her husband Albert of Marlborough, Joanne M. Frias Sullivan of Hudson and Jeannie N. Chrisafideis and her husband Chris of Marlborough; one aunt Peggy Cahill of Marlborough; his brother Michael P. Sullivan of Marlborough died in 1996; twelve nephews and nieces; seven great nephews and nieces; his girlfriend Diane Levell of Northborough. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday August 13 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway Street. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street. Calling hours will be held Monday August 12 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. in the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home www.CollinsFuneral.com, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home www.CollinsFuneral.com, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. All are invited to sign Rickys online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019