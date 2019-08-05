|
Richard G. Berube, 79, of Marlborough died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Adrian and Josephine (Castellina) Berube and the husband of Mary Ann (Spoon) Berube. Richard is also survived by his sons, John Berube and his wife Joanna of Billerica, MA and Brian Berube and his wife Sarah of Bolton, MA and his grandchildren, Lucas, Cassandra, Alexander and Hunter Berube. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4|7 p.m. at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA. For the full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019