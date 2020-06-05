Richard H. Bonnell, 85, of Marlborough died Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Anthony and Rose (Nigro) Bonnell and the husband of Barbara (Moon) Bonnell. He was also predeceased by his son Bradley. Besides his wife, Richard is survived by his children, Douglas Bonnell and his wife Wendy, Wendy Harrell and Lori Brennan and her husband Richard, his daughter in law, Doris Bonnell and his brother and sister in law, Richard and Robin Moon. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrew, Daniel, David, Alec, Austin, James and Emma and many nieces and nephews. Richard was the brother of the late Marlene Rooney, Jackie Davis and Joseph Bonnell. Funeral services for Richard will be held privately by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough,



