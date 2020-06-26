Rita O. (Brindley) Mosher, 98, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Christopher House in Worcester. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 66 years, Walter H. Mosher, Sr. Rita was born in Concord, MA on December 5, 1921, a daughter of the late Charles R. and Carrie W. (Christie) Brindley. She moved to Hudson with her family when she was in first grade and was a longtime Hudson resident. Rita attended Hudson High School and graduated in the class of 1940. She married her beloved husband Walter in 1942 and shared the next 66 years together raising their family and caring for one another. Rita helped support her family, working as an assembler and inspector for Hudson Lock Company until her retirement. Rita was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Hudson. She enjoyed sewing and caring for her flower gardens. . Rita is survived by her children Evelyn Lilley and her husband Gordan of Jefferson, NH and Kenneth Dow and his wife Ginny of Acton, MA; her sister Thelma E. Coupal of New York; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Walter H. Mosher, Sr., her son Walter Mosher, Jr.; her daughter, Lorna Patriarca and her siblings, Robert Brindley, Winona Brindley, Charles Brindley, Jr. and Warren Brindley. A period of visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11 am in the funeral home and procession to Forestvale Cemetery for interment.



