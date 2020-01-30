|
Robert D. Cunningham, 64, of Hudson and formerly of Marlborough died Monday January 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Concord, the son of the late Warren D. and Eleanor (Cleary) Cunningham and was raised in Marlborough. He was a graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1974. Bob was a court officer at the Marlborough District Courthouse for 23 years, retiring on October 4th, 2019. He previously worked for Raytheon in Wayland for 20 years, and also was a Constable for the Commonwealth. Bob enjoyed fishing, poker and cooking, often cooking large meals and sharing them with his co-workers. He leaves behind three siblings, Richard F. Cunningham and his wife Natalie of Marlborough, Susan M. LaFreniere of Marlborough and Cathy Orason and her husband Jeff of Marlborough; his uncle William Cunningham and his partner Byron Savon of Rancho Mirage, CA. His nephews and nieces, Taylor West and her husband Brad West, Jordan and Sydney Orason, Chris LaFreniere, Amy and Craig Vinciguerra and their son Casey. He also leaves his beloved dog, Champ. Calling hours will be held Friday, January 31 from 5-8 p.m. in the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. at Charter Oak Country Club, 394 Chestnut Street, Hudson. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes. org. All are invited to sign Bobs online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020