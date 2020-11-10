Robert D. Leduc, age 84, of Crystal River, FL, passed away October 31, 2020 at Crystal River Health and Rehab. Robert was born on July 23, 1936 in Marlborough, MA to Edward A. and Alice M. (Boucher) Leduc. Robert was a retired Industrial Manager, U.S. Navy veteran and he moved to Citrus County in 1993 from Westford, MA. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Lepore. Survived by two sons, Michael R. Leduc, and his wife Donna of Plymouth, MA, Christopher P. Leduc of Tampa, FL; one brother, Raymond Leduc of Homosassa, FL; and two grandchildren, Julie Leduc and Kiley Leduc and her fianc Brian Colby. Robert worked for Polaroid in the early 1970s and participated in the development of the SX-70 camera under top secret conditions that he could not discuss with his family. For three years his family had no idea what his job was until he brought home a prototype of the camera with the newly developed film. He enjoyed camping, boating and ski mobiling with his family. He enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycle. He and Carol had a passion for St. Bernards, bringing five of them to their retirement in Florida. Shortly before retiring, Robert discovered his true passion which was restoring antique Oldsmobiles which he continued to do into his mid-70s. He was a member of the Citrus County Cruisers, Nature Coast Knights and the Olds Clubs of America and Florida. His restorations won numerous awards throughout central Florida car shows and the Oldsmobile Nationals in Atlanta in 1996. After retirement, Robert and his wife Carol travelled the country, usually making stops along the way to pick up spare parts for his car restorations. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Citrus County Animal Services 4030 S Airport Rd, Inverness, FL 34450 https://www.citrusbocc.com/departments/community_services/animal_services/index.phpor
R.E. Olds Transportation Museum 240 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI 48933 https://www.reoldsmuseum.org/support/monetary-donations/
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, FL. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.