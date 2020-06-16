Robert 'Dick' R. Hinckley, 81, a long-time resident of Keene and formerly of Spofford died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton. He passed peacefully while resting after a period of declining health. Robert was born the son of the late, Gertrude (Paine) and Orin Hinckley on March 10, 1939 in Framingham, MA. he was educated in Marlborough, MA. and graduated from Marlborough High School class of 1958. Dick was a patriot and on September 23, 1965 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He served his time with distinction as a Machinist Mate (MM) stationed with the Seabees. Dick was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Fleet Marine Combat Operations Insignia and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was honorably discharged at the rank of MM-1 E-6 on September 22, 1969. On December 12, 1984 he exchanged vows with Elizabeth R. (White) They were married in a simple service at their home in Spofford with close family and friends in attendance. They have been married for thirty-five years. Dick was employed by the Kingsbury Machine Co. in Keene as a machinist for twenty years before his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed working with his hands on wood projects and time was spent working in the yard. He enjoyed going on car trips, especially to the ocean. His life was surrounded by his children and the numerous foster children he brought into his home. Dick was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother and in time, grandfather and great grandfather. Dick was also community spirited. He was an active member of the Keene American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars for many years. Mr. Hinckley is survived by his wife, Elizabeth R. Hinckley of Keene. His children; Debra Stephenson and her husband, Glenn of Keenesburg, CO. David Hinckley and his wife, Jinsook of Fayetteville, GA. Dianne Lee and her husband, Vinal of Papillion, NE. and Dawn Hinckley of Cibalo, TX. His step-children, Arthur Desrosiers and his wife, Sharon of Hooksett, Donna Desrosiers of Hooksett, Elizabeth Desrosiers of Winchendon, MA. and Michele Desrosiers of Keene. His siblings; Carolyn Holland of Old Saybrook, CT. June Seagrane of Uxbridge, MA. Helen Gauthier of Tuscan, AZ. William Hinckley of Port St. Lucie, FL. Corrinne Blair of Berlin, MA. and Patricia Hinckley of Keene. In addition he leaves several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dick is pre-deceased by his sister, Ethel Scanderowski, Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic there are no calling hours. Burial will take place privately with military honors at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscowen. Donations should be made in memory of Robert R. Hinckley to: Ruck-up, Inc. 42 Upper Knight St. Keene, NH. 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH. 03431. WWW.cheshirefamilyfh.com
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.