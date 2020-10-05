Ronald J. Rogers, 59, of Hudson, MA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 2, 2020. Calling hours will be held from 5pm until 8pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA. To honor Ronalds love of Sunsets, interment will be held later on that day at 5 pm in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com
for the complete obituary.