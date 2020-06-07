Rose R. McGorty
1925 - 2020
Rose Ruth (Liverman) McGorty, 94, of Westborough, passed away on June 3, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia. She was born Aug 25, 1925 to Michael and Fannie (Cohen) Liverman of Maynard. Rose lived most of her life in Marlborough and moved to Westborough in 2002 to live with her daughter. She was employed for twentyfive years by Cushing Hospital in Framingham. Rose was previously married to Richard McCarthy of Marlborough in Redondo beach, CA from 1948 to 1967 and was remarried in 1983 to John Michael McGorty of Hudson. She was the hostess with the mostess and our "rock"! Rose was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be truly missed. Rose is survived by her children, Maureen Dube of Deland, FL, Sandra Horne of Westborough and Brian McCarthy of Westborough and Dennis, Her grandchildren, Jeffrey Dube of Irvine, CA, Kerry Benter of Irvine, CA, Melissa Horne of Upton, Ricky Horne of Auburn and Kayla Counihan of Marlborough. She also leaves nine great grandsons. Funeral services for Rose will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jun. 7 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
