Scott W. Stephen, 71, of Marlborough died Thursday May 23, 2019 at Marlborough Hospital. He was the husband of Dalva (Santana) Stephen for the past 26 years. He was born, raised and educated in Braintree, the son of the late Lester and Joan (Wilson) Stephen and was a graduate of Braintree High School. He continued his education at Wentworth Institute and Northeastern University where he received a Bachelors Degree in Engineering. Scott worked for Raytheon as an engineer from 1976-1993. In 1993 he entered the Entrepreneurial world, opening sev- eral businesses, including a limousine company and a delivery/livery company American Way in Marlborough. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Scott enjoyed golfing, movies, motorcycles and travelling. He will be remembered as a happy, outgoing, positive man. Besides his wife, he leaves three children, Jennifer Heath of St. Gabriel, LA, Laura Ostermiller of LA and Scott W. Stephen, Jr. of Muskego, WI; three stepchildren, Monica Smith of Lancaster, Luis Santana of Marlborough and MSG Alexandre Santana of Los Angeles, CA; a brother Peter Stephen and a sister Deborah Matthews both of Pocasset; four granddaughters and two grandsons. A funeral service will be held Tuesday May 29 at 10:00 a.m. in the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street. Calling hours will be held Monday May 28 from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home. All are invited to sign Scotts online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from May 26 to June 2, 2019