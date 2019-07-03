|
|
Shannon M. Robbins, 30, formerly of Maynard died Saturday June 29, 2019. She was born in Framingham, raised in Maynard and was the daughter of Darlene M. (Beatty) Robbins and the late Christopher J. Robbins. Shannon worked for Swiss Bakers in Allston. She attended Assabet valley high school and was in painting and decorating. She was currently pursuing her dream of getting into the painters union and always had a remarkable work ethic that she prided herself in. Shannon had a genuine heart full of compassion for all people. She loved the city of Boston, art, nature, astrology, music, painting, shopping, day trips with family and trips to the white mountains. Shannon had an infectious laugh, an amazing sense of humor. She talked ALOT and was loud and vivacious. Everyone always complimented her on her brilliant smile. Her energy was felt wherever she traveled. She was crazy, wild, beautiful and will be deeply missed. Besides her mother Darlene, she leaves two brothers Keith Beatty of Maynard and Christopher Robbins, Jr. of Marlborough; two sisters, Ashley Robbins of Milford and Samantha Fillmore of Lunenburg; her maternal grandmother Betty J. (Hemingway) Beatty-Pasciuti of Marlborough; her grandfather Martin Beatty of Marlborough; two nephews, Tre Robbins of Hudson and Christopher Robbins, III of Marlborough and a niece Trinity Robbins of Marlborough; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents William and Dorothy Robbins. She leaves behind her best friend Pamela Barberio and her god daughter Antoinette. A Celebration of Shannons Life will be held Friday July 5 at 7 p.m. in the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. Calling hours will be held Friday prior to the service from 5-7 p.m. Following cremation burial will be held in Forestvale Cemetery, Hudson. All are invited to sign Shannons online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from July 3 to July 11, 2019