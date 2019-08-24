|
Shirley C. (Fitzgerald) Fenton, 80, of Hudson died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late John and Flora C. (Butcher) Fitzgerald and the wife of Clifford Fenton to whom she had been married for 62 years. After graduating from Waltham High School, Shirley worked for Charles Cleaners for many years prior to managing Lincoln Street Cleaners and also worked as a unit secretary in the ICU at Marlborough Hospital for 23 years. A member of the Young Republicans, she enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and knitting but was happiest spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Lauren Hayden and her husband Ralph of Hudson, and Kathryn Monti and her husband Stephen of Marlborough, her sons Clifford Fenton, Jr. and David Fenton, both of Marlborough, her sisters, Barbara Goodrich and her husband Arnold of Hudson, Marilyn Wedge of Shrewsbury and Linda Connolly and her husband Joseph of Northborough, her grandchildren, Jesse Hayden, Christina Trudeau, Ross Hayden, Stephanie Monti, Matthew Monti and David Fenton and her great grandchildren, Hadley and Landon Hayden and Bennett and Owen Trudeau. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10:00 | 10:45 am at the First Church Marlborough, 37 High St., Marlborough, MA, 01752. A funeral service will follow in the church at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Forest Vale Cemetery, Broad St., Hudson, MA 01749. Donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 and Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748 or www.baypathhumane.org.
