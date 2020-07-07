Sister Elizabeth Emmanuel Correia, RGS died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Marlborough Hospital after an illness. She was 86 years of age and had been a Sister of the Good Shepherd for 60 years. Sister Elizabeth was born on October 21, 1934 in Taunton, MA the daughter of Anthony Correia and Fannie (Vargas) Correia. Sister entered the Contemplative Sisters of the Good Shepherd in Peekskill, NY July 22, 1960 where she received her training in the life and ministry of the contemplative sisters. She pronounced her first vows in 1963 and made her final commitment in 1969. Sister Elizabeth was missioned to the contemplative community in Marlborough, MA in 1977 where she served in the Altar Bread department and also used her sewing skills in the making of vestments. Sister was missioned to Trenton, NJ in 1986 where a new Good Shepherd community was established. There she served as Director of Formation for the Contemplative Sisters of the Good Shepherd. In 1989 Sister Elizabeth was missioned to Massachusetts and together with other sisters formed a community of Contemplative sisters in Harwichport, MA. This community closed in 2013 and Sister came to Good Shepherd Center in Marlborough, MA. After Good Shepherd Center closed in 2018 she was missioned to the health care facility at the Convent of the Sisters of St. Chretienne in Marlborough, MA. Sister Elizabeth is survived by her niece Christine Buonopane and her son, Andrew,of Manchester, NH, her nephew Anthony Correia and his wife, Karin, of Texas, her cousin Stephen Kirkland and his wife Mary of Taunton, MA and her dear friend Diana Coady of Mastic Beach, NY. Burial will be at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020. A Mass of celebration will be offered at a later time. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Collins Funeral Home, (www.CollinsFuneral.com
) 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough, MA. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sister Elizabeth may be made to the Good Shepherd Retirement Fund, 420 Hemenway Street, Suite 466, Marlborough, MA 01752. The Sisters of the Good Shepherd, a worldwide congregation, was founded in France by St. Mary Euphrasia Pelletier in 1835, and in Boston, MA in 1867.