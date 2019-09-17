Home

Susan B. Whitman, 76, formerly of Worcester, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at home, after a five-year battle with cancer. She leaves behind three daughters: Kathryn B. LaMontagne, Bethany B. (Whitman) Dunton, and Heather B. Whitman - Johnston; along with seven grandchildren: Jason, Joshua, Jacob, Joseph, and Jackson Dunton, and Julian and Jade Jones, and her nephew: Michael Motta of Texas. She was predeceased by her sister Melissa A. (Whitman) Motta of Cumberland, RI. Susan was born in West Warwick, RI, the daughter of late Elmer A. and Anna Mae (Monte)Whitman. She was a graduate of Cumberland High School class of 1961. She received a Bachelors Degree from University of Rhode Island, a Masters Degree in Special Education from Worcester State College, and an Associates Degree Summa Cum Laude in Graphic Design from Quinsigamond College. She was a teacher for the Worcester Public School system. She enjoy- ed helping people overcome obstacles to ach- ieve their dreams, traveling to Vermont and Hawaii, shopping, collecting art, and remodeling and decorating houses. She had unconditional love for those in need. She was a beautiful force of nature, with a smile that lit up the room! Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 19 from 6-8 p.m. in the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln St, Marlboro. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to www.kitforkids.org. All are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019
