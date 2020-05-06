Home

Theresa Duca


1927 - 2020
Theresa Duca Obituary
Theresa (Gaucher) Duca, 93, of Marlborough died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Bear Mountain at Sudbury in Sudbury, MA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Donalda (Boudreau) Gaucher and the wife of the late Antonio Tony Duca. Born in Marlborough, she was a graduate of St. Annes Academy and went on to work as the Bookkeeper for Bouvier Pharmacy for 34 years, retiring in 1994. Theresa also donated her time working at the election poles for the City of Marlborough for many years. She is survived by her son, Joseph Duca of Marlborough and was predeceased by her brother Roger Gaucher. Funeral services for Theresa will be private and a celebration of Theresas life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from May 6 to May 13, 2020
