Thomas E. Brophy, 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Rosemarie T. (Graceffa) Brophy. He is survived by his 4 sons: Michael Brophy and his wife Nancy of Hudson, Christopher Brophy and his wife Linda of Uxbridge, Paul Brophy and his wife Marjorie of Newton and Andrew Brophy of Rochester, NY; his 6 grandchildren, Linda Lawton and her husband Michael of Millbury, Jeffrey Hyland and his partner Shirley Gibson of Lancaster, Thomas R. Brophy and his wife Kerriann of Uxbridge, Emily Brophy of Newton, Adah Brophy and Helena Brophy both of Rochester, NY; his 6 great-grandchildren, Ava Lawton, Brianna Lawton, Carly Lawton, Connor Hyland, Roman Brophy and Dakota Brophy; his brother, J. Richard Brophy and his wife Marie of Dennis along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings: Robert Brophy, Maureen Gieseke and Patricia Craig. Thomas was born and raised in Waltham, the loving son of the late, Thomas M. and Florence (Corbett) Brophy. He graduated St. Charles High School before joining the United States Air Force serving his country during the Korean Conflict. When he returned home, he and Rosemarie married in 1957 and moved to Hudson to raise their family. Thomas was a founding member of the Hudson Food Pantry, served many years for the Hudson Housing Authority and enjoyed his time as a Webelo Den Leader and later as a Boy Scout Troop Leader for pack 35. His love of aviation led him to earn his private pilot's License, flying throughout New England and he could always be found reading a good book and solving crossword puzzles. All are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA 01749. His Mass of Christian burial is Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Michael Parish, 21 Manning Street, Hudson, MA 01749 followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery, Hudson.



