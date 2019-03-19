|
|
Timothy Patrick Steele, 49, a lifelong resident of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester, MA, surrounded by his beloved family, after a period of declining health. Tim was born in Waltham Hospital on December 11, 1969 and was raised in Marlborough, where he attended school and graduated with the Marlborough High School class of 1988. Following graduation, he attended Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester. Tim worked for over twenty-four years as a manager of Post Road Liquors in Wayland and was a lifelong member of Saint Matthias Church in Marlborough. Timothy is survived by his parents Robert T. and Ellen R. (Hough) Steele of Marlborough; three siblings, Michael R. Steele and his wife Charlene of Sterling, MA, Ruane C. Grimaldo and her husband Joseph of Marlborough and Christopher L. Steele and his wife Christina of Framingham and 5 nieces and nephews, Ryan M. Steele and Joseph, Alexandra, Samantha and Nicolas Grimaldo. Timothy will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough, MA. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Marlborough Hospital, Development Office, 157 Union Street, Marlborough, MA 01752; https://www.umassmemorialhealthcare.org/ marlborough-hospital/make-gift The Steele family would especially like to thank all the Doctors, Nurses and Staff in the Marlborough Hospital Emergency Department and UMass Medical Center for their kindness and compassionate care for Timothy over the past few years.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019