My Condolences To The Family;
I'm so sorry for your great loss. May the God of all comfort be with you all during this difficult time.
Toby (Baxter) Allen died at the Westside House Nursing Home in Worcester on June 8, 2020. She was 79 years of age. Toby was born in Malden on June 9, 1940 to the late Charles & Judith (Prilgosky) Baxter. She was raised in Malden & Melrose, graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1958 and from the Melrose-Wakefield School of Nursing in 1963. Toby worked as an RN at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital for 36 years as a head nurse in the Surgical I.C.U. and then ended her career in the rehabilitation department on the top floor of the hospital. She lived most of her life in Melrose, 11 years in Wakefield and the past 16 years in Hudson, MA. While living in the Hudson area Toby was a member of D.A.R. (Daughters of American Revolution), was an avid skier and enjoyed bowling candlepin and ten-pin in a few local leagues. She also volunteered at Rosie's Place and at the Hudson Food Pantry for many years. Toby was the beloved daughter of the late Charles & Judith (Prilgosky) Baxter. Loving sister of Richard Gould & his late wife Cynthia of CA and Andrea Bradford & her husband James of Hudson, MA. Caring aunt of Tracey Gould of CA and the late Alyson Gould. Cherished best friend of over 60 years to Patricia Howard of FL. Family & friends are invited to gather at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:30-11:30AM followed by a funeral procession to Oakdale Cemetery in Middleton for a 12:00PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations in Toby's name may be made to the Hudson Food Pantry, 28 Houghton St., Hudson, MA 01749 or @ www.hudsoncommunityfoodpantry.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.