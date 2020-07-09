1/1
Vincent G. OBrien
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent G. O'Brien 88, a Boston native and longtime Hudson resident who moved to Marlborough during his later years, died Tuesday, July 7, after a short illness. He was the husband of Nancy E. (Smith) OBrien, with whom he would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on Aug. 6. He was born in Boston, on Oct. 6, 1931, a son of the late William J. and Jeannie (Cooney) OBrien. He grew up in the citys Mission Hill neighborhood, graduating from Mission High School in 1950. Vin attended Boston College, paying his way by working as a hotel bellhop before earning a bachelors degree in business in 1954. He worked for the federal government in the Social Security Administration, retiring in 1990 as deputy regional commissioner. He then went on to have an extensive second career working for 20 years in the post office at Regis College in Weston. Vin and his wife raised their family in Hudson, where he was a longtime communicant of St. Michael Church. He was known to enjoy a long walk, a good mystery novel and vacations to Cape Cod. Besides his wife, survivors include two sons, Daniel G. and his wife, Barbara, of Hudson, N.H., and Michael C. and his wife, Juliette, of San Ramon, Calif.; also a daughter, Maura A. Miller and her husband, Thomas, of Marshfield Hills; seven grandchildren, Molly OBrien of Los Angeles, Megan and Sarah OBrien, both of Hudson, N.H., Shane OBrien of Las Vegas, and Meredith, Maeve and Maggie Miller, all of Marshfield Hills; two sisters, Margaret "Mara" St. Cyr and Bernadette Corbett and her husband James, all of Boston; a sister-in-law, Louise OBrien, of Boston; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by six brothers, Thomas, Jack, Coleman, William, Francis and Patrick "Albie"; and two sisters, Mary and Kathleen. Calling hours will occur from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Michael Church, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved