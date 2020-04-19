|
Viola Louise (Archambault) Lachapelle, 100, of Marlborough passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Marie Esther Health Center in Marlborough. Viola was the wife of the late Roland S. Lachapelle who died in 2007. She is survived by her children, Roland R. Lachapelle and his wife Kathleen of Marlborough, Robert D. Lachapelle and his wife Diane of Marlborough and Richard A. Lachapelle and his wife Lise of Marlborough, 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, all of whom she cherished. She also leaves nieces and nephews. Viola was predeceased by her sister Lillian Gauthier. Viola was born in Marlborough on April 3, 1920, the daughter of the late Ernest and Eva (Bourgeois) Archambault, where she lived her life and raised her family. A graduate of the former St. Annes Academy and Worcester School of Business, Viola was employed for 10 years as the secretary to the principal at Marlborough High School during WWII, then worked as the secretary to the principal of The West End School before becoming the secretary of the mortgage department at Marlboro Savings Bank, from where she retired in 1985. Viola was a member of St. Marys Church until its closure and served on the Board of Directors of St. Marys Guild for a number of years. She also worked to help the war effort in World War II during the summers as a Comptometer Operator in the payroll department at Wyman Gordon Co. in Worcester, whose employees worked around the clock to produce airplane parts for the Air Force. Viola was so loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Memere thrived on being the anchor to her family and never was there a time she missed baking a treat for any occasion. Baking was one of her greatest joys. She loved and thrived having her family surround her and being with family was her happiest, greatest and most blessed gift of her life. A private burial will take place at St. Marys Cemetery, Beach St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass for Viola will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020