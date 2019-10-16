Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Walter M. Foster Obituary
Walter M. Foster, 70, of Southborough, MA, died at his home on Friday, October 11, 2019 after many years of declining health. He was the loving and devoted husband of Cynthia (Cibelli) Foster for the last 44 years. Born and raised in Framingham, he was the son of the late Walter and Charlotte (Loring) Foster. Wally, a graduate of Framingham South High School, owned and operated Adelines Dry Cleaners in Westford, MA for many years. He loved to work and was employed by several companies in the transportation field. Prior to his retirement, he worked in Sales and then as an Account Specialist at Invacare Supply Group. He was an avid fisherman and looked forward to the annual fishing trips with the Sheridan family at Bear Spring Camps in Maine. Wally was a faithful New England sports fan, closely following the Bruins, Patriots, and Red Sox. Every week he looked forward to Sunday afternoons with his father-in-law when they watched and debated sports all afternoon. For over 40 years Wally enjoyed his regular card games with his close friends, The Card Guys, Besides his wife, he is survived by his immediate family, Ray Cibelli, Ed and Diane Cibelli, Elaine Cibelli, Carol Cibelli and Bill Haxton, John Cibelli and his family, Paul Cibelli and Heidi Lindsey and Katherine Cibelli. He is also survived by the Loring cousins: Linda, Bill, Ed, Dick and Kim as well as the family of close friends Linda and John Sheridan, III. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will be private at a later date.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
