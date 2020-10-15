Yvonne V. Harpin 95, a resident of Jaffrey, NH, formerly of Hudson, MA, died at Jaffrey Rehab and Nursing Center after a period of declining health on October 12, 2020. She was born July 6, 1925 in Hudson, MA a daughter of the late Joseph and Jane (Dusone) Kevit. Yvonne will be buried in a private graveside service at the St. Michaels Cemetery in Hudson alongside her parents and her daughter. Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Jaffrey, NH is assisting the family with arrangements,



