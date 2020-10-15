1/
Yvonne V. Harpin
Yvonne V. Harpin 95, a resident of Jaffrey, NH, formerly of Hudson, MA, died at Jaffrey Rehab and Nursing Center after a period of declining health on October 12, 2020. She was born July 6, 1925 in Hudson, MA a daughter of the late Joseph and Jane (Dusone) Kevit. Yvonne will be buried in a private graveside service at the St. Michaels Cemetery in Hudson alongside her parents and her daughter. Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Jaffrey, NH is assisting the family with arrangements,

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Guest Book

October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family

