Alfred E.Al MacDonald, II of Green Harbor, Marshfield passed away after a long illness on May 6, 2019 at the age of 55. Al is survived by his two children Aldan MacDonald and Logan MacDoald of Green Harbor, his two sisters Christine Burke of Sandwich and Michelle Waddell of Stoughton.He is greatefully remembered by many cousins, aunts, and uncles spread throughout the United States. Al was involved in local charities such as the Boy Scouts of America Troop 101, Girl Scouts, and Habitat for Humanity,.and Marshfield Youth Sports Teams where he made contributions. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Assumption Church, followed by a private burial. Thoughtful donations may be made to to Troop 101 Boy Scouts of America, Marshfield in his memory.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019