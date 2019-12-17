Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church
40 Canal Street
Marshfield, MA
View Map
Alicia M. (Domegan) Khoury, of Marshfield, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully at the age of 83, on December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip A. Khoury, she was the devoted mother to James P. Khoury and Kathleen M. (Khoury) Corwin and the late Mary Beth Khoury; loving Nonnie/grandmother to Nichole M. Corwin and Patrick G. Ritz, all of Marshfield; beloved twin sister of the late Patricia M. (Domegan) Magee, Arthur W. and James C. Domegan; daughter of the late James P. and Maria Antonia (Mary Carmela Soldani) Domegan. She leaves several nieces, Patricia Mackinnon, Karyn Quinn, Susan Quinn; great-niece, Rebecca Smith; and great great-niece, Jamie Smith. Alicia also leaves nephews, Arthur, Kevin, Darren, James, and Michael Domegan, all from the Boston area. She also leaves her good friends, Jean Dalton, Ann Curran, Dottie Jenkins; and her lunch bunch girls, Judy, Jane, and Sheila. Alicia was born and raised in East Boston; she graduated from Holy Redema High School. She often spoke of her days growing up on Webster Street. After meeting her husband, Philip, they moved to Marshfield where they started their family. Alicia was a homemaker until her children started school. In the 1970s, Alicia became the first volunteer in the Marshfield School System as a bus monitor and teacher's aide. After volunteering in the classroom, she became the first hired teacher's aide in the Marshfield School System. Alicia loved working in the school and being with the kids. She worked at the South River School, Furnace Brook Middle School, and Governor Winslow School. After 25 dedicated years of service, Alicia retired. Alicia was a great cook and wonderful baker. She was known for her Irish bread and Italian cookies. Alicia loved being a grandmother. She enjoyed being in the kitchen with her granddaughter, Nichole, making homemade pizza and baking cookies. They enjoyed entering items into the Marshfield Fair and usually took home a blue ribbon. Alicia's greatest joys were her husband, children, and granddaughter. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield. Interment will be in Couch Cemetery. Contributions in Alicia Khoury's memory may be made to Alice's House, P.O. Box 681, Humarock, MA 02047. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019
