|
|
Alphonse V. Medonis of Marshfield passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Wilson) Medonis, dear father of Linda Heyner of Marshfield and the late Joyce Albanese; father in-law of Michael Albanese and the late Robert Bob Heyner; grandfather of Michael Albanese, Stephanie Heyner, and Jeremy Heyner. Son of Lithuanian born parents, the late Victor and Liudvika (Chaplik) Medonis, Al is also predeceased by a sister, Irene M. Regan. He leaves 3 nieces and 4 nephews. Al was born in Boston and Graduated from Bentley University with a degree in accounting and finance. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, then enjoyed a long and successful career as a Certified Tax Preparer in Massachusetts. Al was known for his incredible wit and charm, and was very proud of his Lithuanian roots. He grew up in South Boston and one could always find him at the Lithuanian Club or the Galley Diner on P Street. He served in Vietnam as a member of the U.S Navy before graduating from Bentley University with a degree in Accounting and Finance. He then went to become an independent tax preparer and continued to do even months before his passing. He was a loyal member of Healthtrax in Hanover and loved his weekly visits to the "club". The family has planned a private burial with a graveside service. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 6 to May 13, 2020