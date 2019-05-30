|
|
Anne M. Lariviere, 69-year resident of Marshfield, died peacefully in Beavercreek, OH on May 22, 2019. Loving mother of Richard L Lariviere Jr and his wife, D. Marie of Florida, daughter, Linda Strickland and her husband Ray of Ohio. Loving grandmother of Michael Massaroni and Liane Strickland of Ohio and the late Ryan J. Lariviere. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Richard Dick Lariviere. Anne moved to Marshfield in 1950 and loved the small-town closeness that was Marshfield. Anne retired from the Town of Marshfield as Assistant Town Clerk and served the community as a Notary Public, Justice of the Peace and on the Republican Town Committee. Many a couple would see Anne to get their wedding license and then again to pledge their vows. Anne and Dick were recognized nearly everywhere they went in town. Fast to engage in conversation and always willing to give of themselves, they became friends to many and will certainly be missed. Their combined efforts to build the Korean War Monument in Marshfield Town Center and their tireless contributions to build the World War II Memorial will be a legacy that their family and friends will forever cherish. A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Marshfield, Ma., June 10, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the VFW Post #8345, 655 Main St., Marshfield, MA 02050.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 30 to June 6, 2019