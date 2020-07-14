Antonina Dudzinski

Antonina (Filipiuk) Dudzinski of Duxbury, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully at Bay Path Nursing and Rehab on July 11, 2020, just a few weeks shy of her 85th birthday, after a period of declining health. Born in Poland, Antonina lived in Dorchester for many years before moving to Duxbury 23 years ago. She was a dedicated wife and mother and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and helping in any way she could. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Duxbury Senior Center, shopping, and trying out any new recipe her son-in-law would conjure up. She is survived by her daughter, Jolanda Dantas and her husband Carlos Dantas, both of Duxbury; as well as family back in Poland. Predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Henry Dudzinski, her sister, brother, parents, and her 2 beloved pups Abby and Niki. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Due to Covid-19 pandemic conditions the funeral Mass and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association
, by mail to 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham MA 02451 or online at heart.org
. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com
.