|
|
Barbara L. (Snyder) Winokur of Carver, formerly of Marshfield, passed away on May 20, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Winokur, loving mother of Benita Rogers and her significant other Frank of Plymouth, son-in-law, Scott Rogers of Marshfield and the late Marcie Winokur. She was the cherished Bubbe of Julie Nickerson and her husband David, Amanda Fey and her husband Ben and David Rogers all of Plymouth. The adoring great grandmother "Bubbe" of Mollie Keenan and Thomas Fey, also of Plymouth. The eldest sister of Sherwin Snyder and his wife Shirley of Stoughton, Rachel Goodwin of Hull and the late Harry Snyder. She is also survived by her beloved dog Mikey. Barbara was born on April 25, 1936 in Boston to the late Abraham and Sally (Wolfe) Snyder. Barbara and her family moved to Marshfield in 1968 and spent over 40 years there. She and her husband Louis, along with a good friend, started the first Girls Softball League in Marshfield that their daughter Marcie played on. In addition to starting the league they also coached. Barbara was a bookkeeper for many years before she trained to be a bus driver. Barbara drove a school bus for the town of Marshfield public schools, and then a special education wheelchair van. In her retirement years Barbara volunteered for the Marshfield COA, driving people to their medical appointments. Barbara was an amazing cook and baker, skills which she shared with her great granddaughter Mollie. She also loved to knit, crotchet and sew. Her family is blessed to have her creations in their homes. Family was everything to Barbara, she enjoyed every minute of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was known for her bright smile, her giving nature, and a kindness like no other. A memorial service will be livestreamed on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. To virtually attend the service, please, go to www.cartmelldavis.com, go to Barbaras obituary, select the tribute wall tab and begin viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 23 to May 30, 2020