Barry W. Fish
Barry W. Fish of Marshfield passed away on November 1, 2020, after a long illness, at the age of 71. Beloved husband for 49 years of Judith M. (Slattery) Fish; cherished father of Brian Fish and his wife Amy of Douglas, Michael Fish and his wife Michelle of Marshfield, and Alissa Phinney and her husband Matt of Marshfield; proud Papa of Nevan, Payton, Camden, and Brennan Fish and Jackson, Casey, and Brayden Phinney. Son of the late Harry and Thelma (Eddy) Fish and dear brother of D. Louise Kane of NH, Shirely Dugan of Falmouth, and the late Harry Fish of Falmouth. Barry also leaves many nieces and nephews. Born in Quincy and raised in Braintree, Barry was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, proudly serving as a sharp shooter and earning numerous medals and commendations including the Purple Heart. He was a retired auto mechanic. He loved cars and was a true fan of the Boston Celtics. Barry adored his grandchildren and his greatest joy was watching them compete in football, baseball, and basketball games and other school activities. He will be sorely missed. Barry will be laid to rest in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne with full military funeral honors. Memorial donations can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Research Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
