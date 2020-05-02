Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Betty A. Crowell Obituary
Betty A. (Curtin) Crowell of Marshfield, loving grandmother and mother, passed away on April 28, 2020 after a short battle with cancer at the age of 94. Betty was born in Plymouth, to William and Blanche Curtin, graduated from Lasell University, and enjoyed a career as a title examiner at the Plymouth County Registry of Deeds. Although she loved to travel, her "happy place" was closer to home at West Pond where she could often be found with a book in hand or gardening. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bruce, and their daughter Carolyn. Betty is survived by her devoted grandson Darren Crowell Segrini, her cherished niece, Pamela Vigneau, Pamelas children Evan and Robert (wife Joslin and their children Lily and Ella) and many close friends whose lives she touched. She also leaves behind two daughters Cynthia Patalano (NH) and Judith Crowell (RI). She will be remembered as a strong and independent woman with a quick wit, a welcoming smile, and a generous spirit. A celebration of life will be held at her family home at a later date. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 2 to May 9, 2020
