Blanid "Bunny" Frances (Cullen) Regan, 75, passed away at her home in Marshfield, Friday morning April 5, 2019 . Bunny had been in declining health for several years and passed peacefully in her sleep due to complications from congestive heart failure and diabetes. She is survived by her loving husband of over 52 years, John T. Regan, and her three children: Sean M. Regan of East Quogue, NY, Barbara J. Morisseau (Jon), and Timothy J. Regan (Rachel) both of Marshfield. She was the loving grandmother of 7; Shane, Connor, Niall, Jack, Finn, Liam, and Regan. She leaves behind dozens of cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Bunny was raised in Weymouth along with her sisters Nancy Cullen, the late Shirley Hurley, MaryAnn Lindsay and her brother Robert Cullen. She graduated 3rd in her class from Weymouth High class of 1961 and went on to attend Boston College. She majored in nursing graduating magna cum laude in 1965. Bunny and John met at BC and were married at St. Ignatius Church in Chestnut Hill in 1966. They lived in the Canal Zone in Panama where Bunny was a nurse at Gorgas Hospital in Panama City and later Virginia Beach, Va., while John served as an officer in the United States Navy. They moved back to Massachusetts and settled permanently first in Norwell and then Marshfield in 1976. She worked as a nurse for over 30 years, most recently with the South Shore Visiting Nurses Association. Bunny stayed home and cared for her children between 1969 and 1978. During this time her daughter Barbara who was born with dysplastic kidneys that required a transplant. In 1973 Bunny selflessly donated her kidney to Barbara in what, at the time, was a pioneering and extremely difficult medical procedure at Boston Childrens Hospital. Barbara was the youngest child to ever receive a transplant in Massachusetts. Bunny and John received tremendous support from their Boston College friends and extended family during this difficult time. Bunny enjoyed her life in Marshfield, spending time with her extensive family, friends and beloved Lhasa Apsos Mandy and Muffin. She traveled the world with John to many locales, including Ireland, Scotland, Bermuda, Aruba, Hawaii, and throughout continental Europe. Bunny lived a full life surrounded by family and friends. She was loving, loyal, opinionated and cantankerous to the end. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bunnys name can be made to The , 30 East Street, New York, NY 10016 or by visiting their web site kidney.org. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2019