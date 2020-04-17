|
Carl R. Baggs, of Weymouth, passed away on April 13, 2020 at the age of 40. Beloved son of Albert E. and Patricia A. (Kenney) Baggs of Marshfield and loving father of Brendan Baggs (fianc, Kerri) of Halifax; Carl was the dear brother of Jessica Hancock (husband Paul) of Pembroke. He leaves a grandson, Logan Baggs, nephews Andrew and Kayden Hancock, and his girlfriend, Courtney Crane of Weymouth whom he loved dearly. Also, he had a deep admiration for his aunts, uncles, and cousins growing up with a large family. Carl grew up in Marshfield and spent many summers on the beach with his family. He loved being outdoors and enjoying everything life had to bring. He had just recently started his own business American Curb Appeal Masonry and Construction. He was a very talented craftsman, putting everything he had into his projects until they were "done how he would want them done at his own house" which was the motto he went by. He took pride in his work. To say Carl was unique is an understatement, being born on leap year day he was truly one in a million. He wholeheartedly loved his family. He always had a big smile on his face no matter what type of day he may have had. He was always positive and had a way to make people see the brighter side of any situation. With all the ups and downs and sideways life threw at him he always came out on top. Keep on finding those shamrocks in heaven Carl and we'll do the same here. Rest in Peace. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, funeral services will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Boston Childrens Hospital Heart Foundation, by mail to 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston MA 02215. For an online link to the charity, or to sign the online guest book, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020