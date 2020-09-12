Carmela Tocci

Carmela (Sambito) Tocci, age 91, of Humarock, formerly of Waltham and Palm City, Florida, died peacefully surrounded by her family on September 11th. Millie was born to the late Joseph and Mamie (Bonfante) Sambito in Brooklyn, NY, where she grew up idolizing her big brother, Anthony, and in cahoots with cousins Anna, Charlie, and Christina. Millie later graduated from New Utrecht High School before becoming the head stenographer at National Dairy, where their free afternoon ice cream offerings sparked her lifelong obsession for the frozen treat (always some flavor of peanut butter), fueling many a clandestine midnight snack. In 1947, at a family wedding in Massachusetts, she danced the night away with a dashing young Marine from Leominster. After many, many dates chaperoned by her father, Millie finally married Loreto "Frank" Tocci in 1952 and moved to Waltham to raise a family and cook meatballs. Millie and Frank were avid vacationers, golfers, and card enthusiasts, and if there was a dance floor to be found, the pair was on it. She continued to pick out his clothes for him for the next 50 years, living as snowbirds who spent summers in Humarock and winters in Palm City entertaining family and friends, Millie always the consummate hostess. Millie is survived by daughter Virginia and her husband Charles Newcomb of Marshfield, son Larry and his wife Susan of Waltham, granddaughters Adrienne (Newcomb) and her husband Scott McDonnell of Marshfield, Hilary Newcomb of Marshfield, and Angelina and Gabriella Tocci of Waltham, great-grandchildren Grace, Olivia, Jackson, Elsa, and Jameson, and sister-in-law Jenny Sambito Close. A memorial mass will be held for Millie at a future date to be determined. In lieu of attending services, a donation can be made in Millies name to The Mission of Deeds 6 Chapin Avenue Reading, MA 01867 or Cranberry Hospice & Palliative Care of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital 275 Sandwich Street Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website: macdonaldfuneralhome.com
.