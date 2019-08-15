Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Ann by the Sea
591 Ocean Street (Route 139)
Marshfield, MA
Carmen M. Holmes


1931 - 2019
Carmen M. (Notarangeli) Holmes, of Duxbury, formerly of Scituate and Malden, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Holmes, Carmen was the loving mother of Robert V. Holmes of Tewksbury, Michael W. Holmes of Duxbury, and Colette M. Holmes of Duxbury. Carmen was the dear sister of Alice Rappolt of Harwich and Dorothy Pedrinelli of Georgetown. "Auntie Carmen" is survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Saint Ann by the Sea, 591 Ocean Street (Route 139), Marshfield. A reception will follow at Haddad's Ocean Cafe (upstairs function room), 291 Ocean Street, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Reception will also celebrate the memory of Robert A. Holmes (October 12, 1929 - August 19, 2012) on the 7th anniversary of his passing. The Holmes family welcomes you and your family to join them for the funeral Mass and/ or reception. There will be brief recollections, photographs, music and videos celebrating two special people who became a beautiful couple. For full obituary, online guest book, and driving directions, please visit the web site, macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019
