Carol A. (Yasevicz) Campbell, of Marshfield, passed away on May 31, 2020, at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Campbell, she was the loving mother of Karen Campbell of Marshfield, Christopher Campbell and his wife Patricia of Taunton, and the late Debbie Campbell of Marshfield. Dear sister of John Yasevich of Marshfield and the late Sandra Bryon, Carol was the cherished grandmother of Alexander and Samantha, and also leaves many nieces and nephews. Carol, known to select family and friends as Peanut, was an avid reader. She was as well-read as any member of her family. During the warmer months, she spent much of her time tending to her garden, and loving her neighbors. Having worked hard her whole life, Carol and her husband Richard were able to traverse the continent in their mobile home during their retirement. They lived their dream, attending many NASCAR races, living in the warm state of Arizona during the winter, and exploring the wonders of North America. More important than the things Carol did, was the person she was to her family. She was selfless; sparing no expense nor time in taking care of them. She was the type of person you could share your misfortunes with, as she could counsel you with an appropriate amount of understanding and wisdom. She will be missed, but her spirit will yet reside in the hearts of her loving friends and family members. Carol will be laid to rest with a graveside service on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Couch Cemetery of Marshfield. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend; masks/facial coverings are required. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.