MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Carol Sokolowski


1940 - 2019
Carol Sokolowski Obituary
Carol Masiuk Sokolowski, of Marshfield, was born in Hartford, Conn., in 1940, to Stacia and Julian Masiuk, died peacefully at home on September 20, 2019, at the age of 78, due to complications of lymphoma. In Hartford, Carol attended St. Augustine's Grammar School and Mount St. Joseph's Academy. She also graduated cum laude in 1962 from Regis College. She earned her master's degree in English in 1963 from Tufts University, where she wrote her thesis on the poetry of Emily Dickinson. Carol taught English for one year at Bridgeport University and was a professor for over 30 years at Massasoit Community College in Brockton. She has also published a book of poems, Swan Song. At Massasoit, Carol helped to develop an honors program, taught online courses in the early days of the internet. She especially enjoyed engaging in Gilbert and Sullivan productions, where her design of the "dragon" was a special hit of The Mikado. She also sang in local choirs and was a soloist at St. Christine's Church in the 1970s and 1980s. She has been a Marshfield resident since 1968 and enjoyed time at her family cabin in Vermont. Carol's poems celebrated her love for her family and, as she wrote, "things gratifying to the ear". In one of her poems, she asked her Lord to "pluck her up" to His heavenly choir in case He needed a "reliable second soprano". Carol is survived by her loving husband, Edward, of 55 years; and their five children, Hilary (Stavros), Julianna (Leonard), Edward III, Alexander (Irina) and Gabriel (Nancy). Also surviving are their nine grandchildren, Kayla, Sophia, Jason, Stella, Anya, Maria, Alexandra, Stephen and Gabriella. Visiting hours will be held at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street in Marshfield. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful links, please visit the web site www.macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
