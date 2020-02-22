|
Carolyn S. (Clouse) Richards, of Marshfield, passed away on February 20, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Barry M. Richards, she leaves her devoted children, Cheryl O'Rourke and her husband Sean of Seabrook, Texas, and Brian Richards and his wife Maria of Marshfield; as well as grandchildren, Allison, Meghan, Mackenzie, Branden, Nicholas, Julianna, Mikaela, Mathilda, and Marcus. She was daughter of the late George and Beryl (Wright) Clouse and sister of the late Dan Clouse. Carolyn moved to New England due to job transfer for her beloved husband Barry in 1970 and immediately fell in love with New England. Carolyn specifically loved living in Marshfield, cherished being a nurse and raising her family with loving care. Hospice nursing was her passion and she was blessed to work in her chosen field until a few years ago. As nurse with her master's degree and a longtime nursing instructor at Brockton's School of Nursing, education and sharing that knowledge anytime she could was a Hallmark of Carolyn's life. Traveling, providing a home for an exchange student, knitting, embroidery, Scrabble and helping out with transportation for Marshfield's Council on Aging were some of the activities she enjoyed throughout her lifetime. Those who met her quickly realized Carolyn did nothing halfway whether volunteering, teaching, learning a new skill or loving. Carolyn will be greatly missed by family friends and all those lives she has touched. Services for Carolyn will be private. Memorial donations can be made to Kindred Hospice by visiting the web site kindredhealthcare.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29, 2020