Charles J. Popp Jr., of Marshfield, passed away on February 7, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Janet T. Colwell-Popp, he was the dear father of Charles J. Popp III and his wife Karen of Brighton, Stephen J. Popp and his late wife, Pamela of Newcastle, Maine, Kenneth J. Popp and his wife Barbara, David M. Popp and his wife Laura, and John F. Popp and his wife Cynthia, all of Natick; grandfather of Charles, Nicole, Jerome, Christopher, Nicholas, Justin, Samantha, David, Christian, Alexander, and Anthony; brother of the late Carol Frost-Marenghi and Lorraine Fallon. Charlie served as a firefighter in the Army during the Korean conflict on an island called Enewetak, where the atomic bomb was tested. After being honorably discharged he returned to Allston to manage the family business, C.F. Popp Inc., a grocery store and butcher shop at Barrys Corner. Charlie married his first wife the late Elizabeth (Bouchard) and they had five sons. After selling the store Charlie first worked at Spector Freight driving a truck in downtown Boston for many years. Charlie married his second wife the late Janet (Colwell) a Sergeant at the MIT Police Department in 1980 and soon started working at the MIT Grounds Department where he enjoyed working outdoors. Charlie and Jan moved to Marshfield full time where they loved being Janma, or Nana, and Pa at the beach, and they had many cherished friends; sadly, Jan passed away two years ago. A member of the Knights of Columbus, he achieved the most prestigious title of 4th Degree Knight. Charlie frequented the Marshfield Lodge of Elks, the Marshfield DAV, and his favorite breakfast place the Corner Cafe where he was adored by the staff. Charlie leaves behind a large loving family including his five sons and their wives, eleven grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews and too many happy memories to count. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street (Rte. 139) Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Wednesday, February 12 at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be held at 10 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Church, 591 Ocean Street, Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey St, 28 th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or online at JDRF.org. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit our web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020