Concetta M. DeLuca of Marshfield, formerly of Scituate, MA passed away on May 20, 2020 at the Life Care Center of the South Shore in Scituate. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony M. DeLuca, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage before his passing in 1997. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Mary DiMaggio and was a 1951 graduate of Jamaica Plain High School. She was the devoted mother of Mary Tedesco and her husband Brian of Pembroke and Joseph DeLuca and his wife Teresa of Marshfield. She was the cherished grandmother of Michael Wheeler, Brandon DeLuca and his wife Kelly and her beloved only granddaughter Brianna DeLuca and great grandson Elias. Grandmother of Danielle Tedesco, Austin Tedesco, and great grandson Kayden Michaud. She was the loving sister of Margaret Bernard and her husband Stewart of Edmundston, Canada, Patricia DiMaggio-Hendricks of Mashpee, Dominica DiMaggio Rivera, Jonnie Rose DiMaggio- Clark and her husband Marc of Maine and Letteria DiMaggio. Also beloved sister of the late S Joseph DiMaggio, Anthony DiMaggio, RoseMarie DiMaggio, Joanna DiMaggio-Clark, Dominic DiMaggio, Catherine DiMaggio- Leavitt and John DiMaggio. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, visitation will be private. A funeral Mass will take place with proper social distancing protocols on May 26th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann by the Sea Church, 591 Ocean Street, Marshfield followed by interment in St. Marys Cemetery in Scituate beside her late husband. The Mass will be streamed live at promptly at 10:00 a.m. on May 26th. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to either LifeCare Center of the South Shore, 309 Driftway Scituate, MA 02066 (781) 545-1370 or . Please visit for online guestbook. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 23 to May 30, 2020