|
|
David H. Young, age 76, of Scituate and Marshfield, passed away July 21, 2019. Born and raised in Scituate, he was the beloved son of the late Hollis H. and Dorothy C. Young. Loving husband to Joan P. Young and devoted father to Christopher D. Young (Mary), Gregory H. Young, Jeffrey H. Young. Cherished grandfather to Sarah C. Young, Jack M. Young, Marykate M. Young. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Stephen Young (Paula), Carolyn Kent (Ted) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dave graduated from Scituate High School in 1960 and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army as a Specialist (crane operator) in France from 1960 -1963. After his return, he met and married the love of his life, Joan, in 1966. They moved to Marshfield, where they raised three sons, Chris, Greg and Jeff. Early on Dave worked as a salesperson for Canada Dry, and selling wrought iron railings. During this time, he also earned his Associates degree from Newbury College while attending night school. He then went to work for General Electric repairing televisions before advancing to the General Electric Medical Systems (GEMS) division where he would work installing and servicing advanced medical imaging devices in Boston and on the South Shore. He spent 33 years working for GE before retiring in 2005 as a Master Technician. Dave's many interests and activities included playing golf at Scituate Country Club where he was a member for over 30 years, made two holes-in-one, and had many friends. He was in a bowling league at the alley his grandfather, Howard Young, built, the Satuit Bowlaway. He loved to spend time "puttering" around the house completing projects, home improvements, gardening, yardwork and birdwatching. He enjoyed grilling, baking pumpkin pies, homemade Chex mix, and making Piccalilli relish. Later in life Dave enjoyed using technology to connect and share his interests and information with his family and friends. Above all, he loved his wife, his children, and his grandchildren who gave him a profound sense of joy and pride. A visitation will take place on Thursday, July 25, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home. A funeral service held on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. from the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans, Department of Massachusetts at https://www.davma.org/ Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from July 24 to July 31, 2019