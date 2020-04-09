|
|
David "Mike" McDaniel of Del Ray Beach, Florida, formerly of Brighton and Duxbury, Mass., passed away on February 29, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of 52 years to Maureen (Forte) McDaniel and father of Tracey Miller (husband Steven) of Mansfield and Sean McDaniel (wife Joanne) of Marshfield. Cherished grandfather of Julia and Katie Miller and Caroline, Meghan, Ryan and Lauren McDaniel, all of whom he adored. Son of the late Lyle McDaniel and Theresa (Montague) and the late Tony Zaccagnini. Predeceased by brother Patrick McDaniel, Mike leaves siblings Judy and David Flynn of Duxbury, Tim and Lee McDaniel of Sturbridge, and Linda Zaccagnini and Scott Machanic of Wayland. Mike also leaves several nieces and many lifelong friends from Oak Square, Brighton, Duxbury Beach and Nashua, NH. "Captain Mike" as he was affectionately known loved being on the water as captain of the boats the M&M and Stampede 3. Mike enjoyed summers at Duxbury Beach and winters in Tropic Bay, Delray Beach, Florida. He also loved being out on the greens with his golf buddies. Mike and Maureen loved entertaining, especially festive family Thanksgivings and holidays. A consummate storyteller who was never at a loss for words, Mike was above all else a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who filled their lives with laughter and joy. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street (Rte. 139) Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Thursday, March 5 at 9:00 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be held at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street, Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the HopeHealth Hospice, the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 N. Main Street, Providence RI 02904. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit our web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner on Apr. 9, 2020